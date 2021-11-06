AEW star Dr. Britt Baker on why she isn't a fan of WWE's developmental system

Dr. Britt Baker aimed some jarring words at WWE's developmental terriory. The current AEW Women's World Champion disclosed her opinions in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan previously stated that the ultimate idea is to create a place where young stars are deliberately forged to fit into the vision of the company.

In response to Khan, Baker discussed the capabilities of WWE's developmental structure and its growth strategy.

Baker's statement on the developmental system is as follows:

“I don’t think putting a bunch of models and athletes off the street in a warehouse and teaching them all to do the same thing the same way at the same time is going to create a successful roster."

The Doctor further opined that most people have different approaches to learning. Everyone has unique strengths and weaknesses. People need to understand their skills on their own.

“People learn differently and they have different strengths and weaknesses. And sometimes you have to find out what those are on your own,” Baker added.

WWE approached Britt Baker through Adam Cole

Britt Baker was an enhancement talent for a few WWE matches before joining AEW. She claimed her former employer showed interest in her through her partner Adam Cole when he was still in NXT.

She gave further details on the Throwing down Podcast with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. Her comments were:

"WWE was definitely poking the bear a little bit through him recently when I was still with AEW. 'Hey, we're interested in her,' without teetering the line of contract tampering. They definitely let me know that they had an interest in me, but it wasn't a mutual thing. I'm very happy with AEW and thankful for the opportunities and this is where I want to stay," Britt stated.

The AEW Women's Champion remains a stalwart of Tony Khan. She performs almost every week to improve the women's division further.

Apart from Baker, AEW has been gaining significant momentum with the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and others. As Full Gear 2021 rolls out, fans can't wait to see what's in store for them.

