"WWE doesn’t need to delete the tweet or apologize either" - Former champion comments on the Mark Briscoe saga (Exclusive)

A former champion has weighed in with their thoughts on the recent Twitter controversy relating to Mark Briscoe and WWE.

Briscoe was extremely upset on December 9th after WWE tweeted out a picture of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits with the caption "Dem Boyz!"

While the caption has been used by a number of people in sports and entertainment like rapper Wiz Khalifa and the Dallas Cowboys football team, when it comes to wrestling, when people say "Dem Boyz," they think of The Briscoes.

During a recent edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," former WWE star EC3 was asked whether World Wrestling Entertainment was right to put out a tweet like that, and while he didn't agree with it, he did state that WWE didn't need to say sorry or take it down.

“No, but they didn’t do anything wrong either. Plus, at the end of the day too here we are on a YouTube show talking about it, so Mark whether he really feels that way, whether he kind of does, whether he doesn’t at all, he’s gotten attention and it's driven the news cycle to something that has no meaning or merit or really any lasting effects, it will be forgotten about very soon. But WWE doesn’t need to delete the tweet or apologize either, they’ve done nothing wrong.” [7:00-7:46]

EC3 also claimed that a reason why WWE didn't have any ill will behind the tweet was down to the fact that the company doesn't usually acknowledge any of its competition. Meaning that, if they did take the tweet down due to the backlash, it would mean acknowledging AEW and ROH.

“[WWE] don’t acknowledge competition one bit, so I can’t imagine that. But if they really did like ‘let’s take a shot at the guy a lot of people likes, him and his family tragedy,’ there’s no way—but if they did, then yeah they deserve some malice. But there’s no way they did.” [8:02-8:22]

Mark Briscoe later explained his thought process after ROH Final Battle

The main reason why Mark Briscoe was so angry at WWE's tweet was due to the fact that it was posted one day before the first anniversary of his late brother's final match in Ring of Honor, the company they will be eternally linked to.

To commemorate the anniversary, Mark teamed up with FTR to take on the Blackpool Combat Club at Final Battle 2023 in a bout that saw Mark get the win for his team.

After the match, Mark Briscoe was asked about the tweet at the Final Battle post-show media scrum where he explained that he doesn't go on Twitter very often and got hot over seeing the tweet. But once he cooled off, he knew that it was an honest mistake and didn't hold any sort of grudge towards WWE.

