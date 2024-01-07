WWE and ECW legend's son declares he's coming after Samoa Joe's AEW World Title

The son of a former WWE icon has just expressed his interest in Samoa Joe and his AEW World Championship. Being a champion of his own, he wants to go for another title. The name in question is FTW Champion Hook.

At Worlds End, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil defended his title against the ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. The two were in an intense feud lasting for months, which seemingly culminated at the pay-per-view.

Tonight on Collision, the promotion showcased a recorded promo by Hook. He claimed his win percentage was second to none, and he had the data to back this up. In 2023, he only lost one match in a singles competition.

With this, he revealed his intentions of going after a second title, and this would be the AEW World Championship itself, as he challenged Samoa Joe in the process.

He would not be the first to express his interest in the title, as Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page are seemingly going after Joe as well. It remains to be seen who ends up being his first challenger.

