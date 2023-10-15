WWE Executive Road Dogg reacts to Tony Khan tweets that have broken the internet

AEW and WWE reigniting their head-to-head battle brought a brutally honest Tony Khan to the fore online. Road Dogg opened up about Khan's recent tweets and claimed he understood why the AEW boss was "throwing rocks."

WWE offered its most stacked NXT episode recently that directly competed with AEW Dynamite. During the build-up to the shows and also in its aftermath, Tony Khan issued multiple tweets, taking shots at WWE.

TK even mentioned John Cena and The Undertaker in one of his posts, while in another, he accused the promotion of contract tampering. While speaking on his podcast, Road Dogg initially got some context about Tony Khan's social media activity before asking about the ratings.

The Hall of Famer insinuated that NXT's convincing win over Dynamite could be a 'mic-drop' response to AEW. WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events realized the reasoning behind Tony Khan's move, as he explained below:

"This mic is expensive as crap, or I'm picking it up and dropping it. I mean, what else can (I do)? But come on, he is throwing rocks, and I get it. I get it. I'm not going to say any more than that, but I get it. And there is nothing wrong with that, man. Throw rocks, man. If it makes you feel better, tweet that stuff. You know what I mean?" [From 01:02 to 01:35]

Check out the entire video below:

Road Dogg defends WWE's decision to counter-program AEW

The latest NXT episode featured the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes in what was easily the biggest episode in the show's history.

Tony Khan has, for a long time, targeted AEW's rivals for heavily counter-programming whenever they are on the same TV slots. Road Dogg admitted that while the NXT lineup clearly suggested that WWE had gone all out, it was a successful operation in the end.

Brian James brought up the ratings victory over AEW and ended his statement with an interesting analogy:

"It's crazy. Like, when you read the numbers, and you go, 'Okay, he's right.' They threw everything at that, but rightfully so, and now you see why and mission accomplished. When the tanks roll through, and they take your high ground, and you get scattered to the lowlands around, you just shoot as you run away." [From 01:37 to 02:07]

