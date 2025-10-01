  • home icon
  WWE has given a golden opportunity to Tony Khan, veteran says AEW can rise again right now (Exclusive)

WWE has given a golden opportunity to Tony Khan, veteran says AEW can rise again right now (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:54 GMT
AEW has been losing the competition against WWE lately. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that Tony Khan right now has the opportunity to get ahead.

Over the recent weeks, there has been much talk about the Stamford-based promotion's product prices, which include it's PLEs and weekly show subscriptions. Apter believes that if Tony Khan can get a hold on his roster and take care of the details, fans would likely switch the watching his programming instead.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, Apter stated:

"Tony Khan's best chance would be, prices WWE streaming, pay-per-views, seats in the audience are so high that Tony Khan right now if he gets the right people in there to help him fine tune things, people are gonna look at this and say we can afford to watch this. They are on regular TV twice a week. They just gotta get the major storylines out there. They need more major stars too."
Tony Khan has commented on the compeition with WWE

It is clear that Triple H is attempting to end the programming war with a clean win, as is evident with how WrestlePalooza was initially set to clash against All Out with the same time schedule.

Tony Khan also commented on this during his appearance on Going Ringside. He said:

“Well, we’ve been having a great year. We’ve been able to stick and move and make it work really well for us. There’s always going to be tough competition and this sport, it’s very tough competition, the kind of competition that makes you work really hard 52 weeks a year.”
As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will be able to bounce back and potentially get his company to face the challenges being thrown at them.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Shubhajit Deb
