WWE has given a golden opportunity to Tony Khan, veteran says AEW can rise again right now (Exclusive)

AEW has been losing the competition against WWE lately. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that Tony Khan right now has the opportunity to get ahead.

Ad

Over the recent weeks, there has been much talk about the Stamford-based promotion's product prices, which include it's PLEs and weekly show subscriptions. Apter believes that if Tony Khan can get a hold on his roster and take care of the details, fans would likely switch the watching his programming instead.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, Apter stated:

"Tony Khan's best chance would be, prices WWE streaming, pay-per-views, seats in the audience are so high that Tony Khan right now if he gets the right people in there to help him fine tune things, people are gonna look at this and say we can afford to watch this. They are on regular TV twice a week. They just gotta get the major storylines out there. They need more major stars too."

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Tony Khan has commented on the compeition with WWE

It is clear that Triple H is attempting to end the programming war with a clean win, as is evident with how WrestlePalooza was initially set to clash against All Out with the same time schedule.

Tony Khan also commented on this during his appearance on Going Ringside. He said:

“Well, we’ve been having a great year. We’ve been able to stick and move and make it work really well for us. There’s always going to be tough competition and this sport, it’s very tough competition, the kind of competition that makes you work really hard 52 weeks a year.”

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will be able to bounce back and potentially get his company to face the challenges being thrown at them.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More