WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of sending him a disrespectful message - "I didn't ask them for no job" (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently claimed to have been disrespected by AEW. He decided to expose the entire situation created by the promotion.

Ad

Speaking to Mac Davis on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown General Manager Theodore "Teddy" Long said that he received a distasteful message from Tony Khan's promotion, stating they were not looking to hire older people or veterans like Long. The WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he did not seek the company for any job opportunities and never spoke to anybody there.

Moreover, Long even criticized this thinking the Jacksonville-based promotion had. The legend believed that even if a person is old and can still do their job, they should be extended those opportunities.

Ad

Trending

"AEW sent me a message that [said], 'We are not hiring any old people; let Teddy Long know that.' I didn't call. I got that message from them from somebody. I didn't ask them for no job; I never talked to nobody over there. They used the, 'Once you get a certain age, that guy is too old. We can't use him.' If you can perform and if you can continue to do your job if you are 110, you should have the opportunity to do that," Long said. [From 0:19 to 0:45]

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

AEW is gearing up for its next major pay-per-view

While Teddy long has his own issues with AEW regarding the message sent to him, the company looks forward to its next major event. Tony Khan's promotion will present its next pay-per-view, Revolution, on March 9, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The company has already advertised various top stars, such as Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay and more. Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship will headline the pay-per-view.

With Revolution looking to be a monumental event for the company, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the event in terms of reception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback