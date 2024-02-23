WWE Hall of Famer admits he got emotional watching Sting's heartbreaking promo

A WWE Hall of Famer expressed his feelings after watching The Icon, Sting's emotional promo on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of his last match at the Revolution Pay-Per-View.

The legend in question is Mark Henry. A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Sting was assaulted by The Young Bucks along with his sons as well as Darby Allin. The Icon was absent from TV the following week. Nonetheless, the 64-year-old legend finally had a response to the assault on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

The Vigilante put his heart out in a backstage promo leaving the fans emotional and also informing that his father sadly passed away. The WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry also admitted he got emotional while sharing a personal story of his own.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, Henry shared the following:

"We were down by like eight points at half [in one of the basketball games]. And I told the kids, I was like, 'Listen, do y'all have fun playing basketball? Because I haven't seen one smile. Are y'all afraid that I'm going to powerbomb you or something if you miss a shot? If you're having some kind of anxiety, I need y'all toThe lose that."

Henry further added:

"I want you to go have fun, and I want you to play for your teammates. And I want you to act like you're never going to get to play basketball again.' I felt like that's where Sting was last night ... He ain't hold nothing back. He didn't save nothing. He went for the ball, and damn, I was emotional." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Sting's last match has been made official

Following months of rumors and speculations, it has been officially announced that Sting will team up with Darby Allin and the two will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles in a Tornado Tag Match against The Young Bucks. The official announcement was made after Darby's confrontation with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson last week on Dynamite.

Moreover, the ticket sales have already been through the roof for the upcoming PPV. It remains to be seen what transpires as The Icon walks down the ramp to wrestle in his last match.

