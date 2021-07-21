WWE Hall of Famer on AEW's Jade Cargill: "We're going to be talking about her like we talked about Kenny Omega"

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had big praise for AEW's up-and-coming star Jade Cargill.

Speaking to Battleground Podcast, Henry made a bold claim, stating he believes Jade Cargill will be talked about like people talk about Kenny Omega in three years.

He spoke about her progress and how she worked on developing her fundamentals so she can be asked to wrestle at 4 in the morning and pull her moves off crisply.

"Jade is going to be a superstar,” Henry said. “ I've told her recently, I said, ‘You’re me. You are a star, you are a celebrity.” He continued, “Without a doubt, she will do all of it, but she's going to have to get to the point where she can wake up at 4 in the morning and if somebody grabs her in a headlock, she'll know exactly what to do. In this industry, there is a lot to learn and if you want to learn it at a good clip but you don't want to learn so fast that you get injured and that's kind of the thing." (H/T: Fightful)

Henry alluded to Cargill taking things too fast and injuring herself in the process, stating that Cargill has tried to do things she probably shouldn't be doing. He advised her to slow down and work on the fundamentals.

While Jade Cargill has the attributes to become a future star, justifying Mark Henry's praise will be a tall task for the former WWE PC tryout.

Jade Cargill in AEW so far

Jade Cargill debuted alongside Shaq

Jade Cargill has consistently gotten better during her run with AEW. Signed in 2020, she was quite inexperienced. She worked in a program with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet and did a great job for a rookie.

On her debut at AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads, she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Rhodes and Velvet.

Since then she's been built as a dominant star on AEW with multiple squash wins on AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite. She's undefeated in AEW so far and is likely to become one of the faces of the AEW women's division in the years to come.

Edited by Daniel Wood