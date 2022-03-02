"I worry about the talent" - WWE Hall of Famer agrees with Jim Cornette's criticism of AEW and modern wrestling (Exclusive)

Jim Cornette has been a vocal critic of AEW and modern wrestling in general. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW manager Arn Anderson agreed with one aspect of Cornette's criticism.

There is a clear divide between modern and old-school wrestling. While the latter relied on making fights look real, the former incorporates more athletic and spot-heavy moments.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Arn Anderson stated that he agrees with Jim Cornette that modern wrestlers do too much in their matches.

"I do agree with it. But I understand why too. You've got to remember AEW was formed out of mostly, not completely, but mostly of a group of guys that couldn't get hired with WCW or WWE. It was just a no thanks you're not enough of this, they've been told they're not enough of that, you're not tall enough, you're not big enough, you're too tall, you're too big, all the things that kept them out of the two main companies. Now they were going to have their own company and have an opportunity to prove themselves." [7:47-8:28]

The Enforcer said that all the high-flying moves "worry" him.

"I do agree with Jimmy and I worry about the talent themselves, I worry about them getting critically injured on some of this stuff, because hey, let's face it, when you launch yourself into the air there's not much you can do after that, except how you land. You can't adjust mid-air, if you can then you should be a superhero and not a wrestler. A lot of them just throw caution to the wind and go for it, and however they land they land. But I do agree with Jimmy there's a lot of kids doing things they don't have to, they're too athletically gifted to have to do some of this stuff." [9:01-9:46]

You can check out what he had to say and also listen to his picks for the different categories of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards below:

Arn Anderson picked an AEW star as his "Male Wrestler of the Year"

Arn Anderson was part of the first-ever year-end Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The WWE Hall of Famer is part of an esteemed panel of pro wrestling icons like Rob Van Dam, Diamond Dallas Page, Vince Russo, Booker T, Renee Paquette, and Bill Apter, who will play a part in determining the eventual winners.

The Enforcer chose AEW's Bryan Danielson as his pick for the "Male Wrestler of the Year" award. Other options included WWE's Big E and Roman Reigns and AEW's CM Punk and Kenny Omega.

