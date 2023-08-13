WWE Hall of Famer is back in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson and his son Brock Anderson made their return to AEW tonight on Collision after almost two months.

Christian Cage was in the middle of his typical promo as the "TNT Champion", as he talked smack to the Greensboro crowd. Christian called out Darby Allin whom he found to be a thorn in his side. To his surprise, however, he was interrupted by former WWE star Arn Anderson on the mic and his son Brock Anderson.

Both father and son were attacked by the TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage on consecutive weeks back in June leaving them all bloodied up. Tonight would be their first appearance since then.

Arn Anderson came out to confront former WWE superstar Christian Cage and Luchasaurus to mention that they still had a bone to pick with them. Anderson added that they wanted redemption for what was done to them. This suddenly triggered a spontaneous match between Brock Anderson and Luchasaurus.

Although the match ended with the TNT Champion victorious, this allowed Darby Allin to enter the ring and blindside the champion with his skateboard. He then challenged Christian Cage to a match next week, and Luchasaurus to a match at All Out next month.

What are your thoughts on the Andersons returning to get back at Christian Cage and Luchasaurus? Let us know in the comment section below.

