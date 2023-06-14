WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk has "something to prove" ahead of AEW Collision premiere

CM Punk is just days away from his AEW return, and a WWE Hall of Famer thinks that The Straight Edge Superstar still has something to prove.

It was officially announced on the May 31st edition of Dynamite that Punk would be returning to All Elite Wrestling on the debut edition of Collision on June 17th at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago.

It's safe to say that Punk has been talked about a lot since he was last seen in AEW back in September 2022, but speaking on his "My World" podcast, Jeff Jarrett believes that Punk will arrive at the United Center with his game face on.

“Collision. Think about that. Think about five hours of primetime wrestling. It really is [crazy] to me. Punk stepping back into the game, and I don’t know Punk that well, I’ll say this. As a competitor and especially as somebody with his track record of success, love him or hate him, if you don’t think that guy’s gonna show up with the uber, ultimate game face on, and want to tear the house down in whatever shape, form, or fashion, folks, this is one of the reasons that not just myself, but my father absolutely loved the business."

Jarrett also stated that he feels CM Punk will have something to prove, not just to the fans or the other wrestlers in the locker room but to himself.

"Yes, it may be scripted, and it’s entertainment and everything that goes with this, but from a competitive nature, even the juices start flowing, and you have something to prove, not necessarily to the locker room, not saying that, not necessarily even to the fan base, but when you have something to prove in your gut to yourself, that you want to do good, that a guy that could probably sit back and rest on his laurels, I just don’t see that happening." [H/T Fightful]

CM Punk will rekindle an old rivalry in the first AEW Collision main event

It's unclear whether or not CM Punk will address the AEW fans at the United Center, but what is clear is that The Straight Edge Superstar will be wrestling in the main event.

Punk will team up with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR to take on the unique team of Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson and the ROH Television Champion and Punk's long-time rival Samoa Joe.

Joe and Punk fought over the ROH World Championship in 2004 in a trilogy of matches that are seen as some of the finest bouts to come out of the United States since the turn of the century.

