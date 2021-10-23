"One thing you cannot discount" - Booker T reveals one big advantage AEW has over WWE right now

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about AEW personalities having genuine fun making their product. Booker T also admitted that Tony Khan's brand has the fuel to get even better.

Since the recent hike in momentum for AEW, many wrestling legends have openly admitted the growth of AEW is something exceptional and also a problem for WWE. Mick Foley's recent opinions about AEW went viral. In the video, Foley publicly stated that WWE has got a problem dealing with Tony Khan's brand as the latter has been making huge waves. It looks like Booker T also has a similar viewpoint.

The former world heavyweight champion had a warning for WWE and asked them to keep an eye on the rival promotion due to their phenomenal growth in the last few months. Booker T also stated that he feels the apparent bond between the AEW Superstars enhances the product.

“I agree with a lot of it, but the one thing I think even WWE, the company that I worked for, needs to keep an eye on, one thing that I’ve always noticed is, there doesn’t have to be a whole lot of people there, but if you see it on television, and it looks like it’s a lot of people there and it looks like that everybody’s having fun, you feel like you missed out on something,” Booker T noted. “You’re like, man, I wished I had been there. Man, that looked awesome. it looks like they are having a whole lot of fun, it’s got fuel to get bigger. That’s the one thing that you cannot discount as far as AEW goes."

Booker T hits out at AEW president Tony Khan

In a recent interview, Booker T criticized AEW boss Tony Khan for his recent comments about AEW beating WWE in the ratings. He added that Khan should concentrate on producing a good show rather than worrying about ratings.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @darrenrovell Here’s a story nobody leaked to you over the weekend but I’ll give you rn, dog: @AEW got a big victory over WWE after WWE aggressively extended their Friday show 30 minutes & loaded it up head-to-head 10-10:30pm vs #AEWRampage , with AEW Rampage winning 328k to 285k (+15% margin). @darrenrovell Here’s a story nobody leaked to you over the weekend but I’ll give you rn, dog: @AEW got a big victory over WWE after WWE aggressively extended their Friday show 30 minutes & loaded it up head-to-head 10-10:30pm vs #AEWRampage, with AEW Rampage winning 328k to 285k (+15% margin).

"I’m of the sentiment that Tony Khan is doing a lot of talking about nothing. Go out and produce a good show. At the end of the day, we’ll know who won if that’s what we’re looking for, if that’s your goal post, if that’s where you’re trying to score in. But all of this talk about what you’re doing, this and that, back and forth, I swear man, it sounds like a little school girl saying how pretty she is over the other girls on the schoolyard. I could be wrong, but to me, that’s what it sounds like. It doesn’t sound like a boss." (H/T WrestlingNews)

The comments from Booker T and Mick Foley prove that wrestling legends are watching the AEW product. Many legends have made their voices public and have laid out some strong points on why WWE should be worried.

