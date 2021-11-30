WWE Hall of Famer has one major criticism of MJF and CM Punk's segment on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the MJF-CM Punk segment that happened on AEW Dynamite. Ray expressed that he was unhappy with one of the zingers that Punk used to mock MJF in the segment.

Over the past week, the wrestling world has given their honest opinion about what is now considered as an iconic promo segment between CM Punk and MJF. While the majority agree with the sentiment of calling it one of the best ever promos, there are still a few fans and experts who have criticized the segment or called it too long.

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former WWE superstar Bully Ray spoke about the opening segment of the recently concluded Dynamite show. Ray criticized CM Punk's decision to go with the line that states MJF as a "Needle d**k." The former WWE tag team champion pointed out how the line was unnecessary and how Punk should have allowed MJF to pile so much heat on him.

“So, if I’m CM Punk you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna let MJF pile all those shots on me. I’m gonna let him get in as much steam on me as I possibly can because I know I don’t have enough material to come back at him with. He doesn’t have that much time in the business and the amount of time he does have he’s been doing so well. If I’m Punk in that situation, and this is definitely a Monday morning quarterback call cause I haven’t thought about this until now, I think I might let him get the best of me for real. Pile on so much heat that people are like, ‘Holy crap, Punk’s in a lot of trouble.’ And then have to do the one thing that you can beat him at, with your fists. That’s why I thought the needle d**k line was stupid. ‘I’d like to punch you right in your needle d**k.’ You’re supposed to wanna punch him in the face.” said Bully Ray (H/T SEScoops)

CM Punk set to face Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite

AEW recently confirmed on Twitter that AEW star CM Punk will be facing one of AEW's future talents Lee Moriarty in a one-on-one match for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

This will be a match to watch as fans highly rate Moriarty as one of the best young stars in the company. It will certainly be a great test for Moriarty as a bout against The Best in the World is a great platform to prove your worth.

However, fans expect CM Punk to win the bout on Wednesday. The wrestling world will be keeping an eye on that bout as they hope to see MJF make an interruption during the bout.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of the CM Punk-MFJ promo showdown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Ryan K Boman