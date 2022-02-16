"I'm not shocked at all" - WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA World Champion Bully Ray has weighed in with his opinion on Cody Rhodes parting ways with AEW, stating that due to his amount of time in the business, Rhodes' exit is not surprising.

After working without an official contract since December 2021, Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes officially announced their departure from AEW after three years with the company.

Cody was an integral part of the company in its infancy, being one of the few big names recognizable to a casual audience. During his time there, he became a three-time AEW TNT Champion.

With Rhodes' suspected loyalty to the company he helped found, many were shocked at the announcement. Bully Ray was not one of those people, saying in the latest episode of Busted Open Radio that the news wasn't shocking in the slightest.

“I’m not shocked at all because it’s the nature of the wrestling business, and there’s a lot of things going on behind closed doors in the world of AEW that we really don’t hear about. But those in the business like myself know about, it does not shock me.” [3:22-3:44]

The man formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley discussed with his co-host Dave LaGreca that Rhodes' role as an Executive Vice-President may have played a part in Cody's exit.

“If I had $10 million and started a company tomorrow and you [Dave] were my friend and I said ‘Dave, you’re now an executive vice-president.’ Did you work your way up the ladder to become an EVP? Or did I just bestow the title on you?” [3:49-4:03]

What is the next move for Cody Rhodes?

Upon hearing the news, the natural reaction for most wrestling fans was that Cody Rhodes would return to WWE. The rumor was backed up by various sources stating that the American Nightmare will arrive in WWE in the near future.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable. Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable.

Due to Rhodes allowing his contract to expire, there isn't a non-compete clause hanging over Cody's head. This means that he will legally be allowed to discuss contracts with promotions and make appearances wherever he wants, whenever he wants.

