WWE Hall of Famer comments on his AEW future, says it is entirely up to his agent and Tony Khan

Tony Khan has worked hard to create a roster that boasts of some of the most prolific names from WWE, and he has done the same with the commentator list. With the contract of one of the commentators, who is also a former WWE Hall of Famer, coming to an end later this year, there has been some discussion about his future plans. That commentator is none other than Jim Ross.

Ross, the voice of wrestling, has revealed what he thinks his future is when it comes to commentating for AEW. Ross, who was an integral part of WWE during the Attitude Era, opened up on the podcast Grilling JR about whether he sees himself as a part of future AEW programming, saying that he likes working for AEW.

"I like working for AEW. I like working with these talents. I really enjoy being on Collision because I think we're trying to develop a little different feel for the TV presentation. Not better than Dynamite, but different than Dynamite. So my plan is to continue in some role, and that's entirely up to Barry Bloom, my agent, and, of course, Tony Khan. They hold the cards; they're doing the negotiating. [H/T WrestlingInc]

He spoke about his goals with AEW and also about a commentator who has impressed him.

"So, my goal is to stay in AEW and contribute and help wherever I can. I like working with... we were back together with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, and that's always fun. I was very impressed with Ian Riccaboni. Really good young announcer, so hopefully, everything will work out okay. We'll know in a few weeks, that's for sure."

Tony Khan signs up Jon Moxley for All Out pay-per-view

Tony Khan put up a magnificent show with AEW All In, and he is gearing up for his upcoming pay-per-view, All Out, which is scheduled for September. Reports suggest that he has signed up Jon Moxley for a block-buster main event at All Out. He will be pitted in a match for the AEW International Championship.

After the brutal Stadium Stampede, Moxley will surely be at his super best in this one. Moxley is currently in a feud with Orange Cassidy, with the Blackpool Combat Club facing Orange Cassidy and his friends, who included The Best Friends, Penta, and others.

