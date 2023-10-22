WWE Hall of Famer defeats Eddie Kingston in vicious street fight on AEW Collision

Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston shockingly lost his match on the most recent episode of AEW Collision against a WWE Hall of Famer. The name in question is Jeff Jarrett.

During this week's show, fans witnessed a brutal street fight between Jeff Jarrett and Eddie Kingston. The bout turned out to be a slugfest with countless interferences by Satnam Singh, Sonjoy Dutt, and Jay Lethal as well.

The trio was there to take out Kingston in order to help Double J. The street fight also featured some brutal yet funny moments, as Kingston attacked the WWE Hall of Famer with pancakes and sauces.

In the end, the legendary Jeff Jarrett emerged victorious over a bloodied and battered Eddie Kingston, with help from Sonjoy, Satnam, and Lethal and some brutal weapon attacks during the match. Furthermore, Kingston's loss was shocking, as he is currently holding two titles.

Jeff Jarrett makes occasional appearances on AEW TV, mostly for hardcore matches. Overall, this victory over Eddie Kingston on Collision definitely provided much-needed momentum to the Hall of Famer, and only time will tell what's next for him.