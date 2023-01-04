WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts made a triumphant return to the company in 2014. He recently revealed the nature of his conversation with Vince McMahon upon his return.

Roberts debuted in the company in 1986 and was one of the foremost stars of the era. He left for WCW in 1992 but returned to WWE during the 1996 Royal Rumble. After a few other stints in and out of the company, Roberts made a surprise return on the 2014 Old School episode of RAW. He is currently with AEW since 2019.

Speaking during his Snake Pit podcast, The Snake recalled his conversation with Vince McMahon. He described the brief interaction and the sadness around it since everybody had left ahead of the crowd.

“[Our meeting was] just a handshake. ‘I’m glad to have you back home.' That’s what I got… It was kind of sad in a way because a lot of the guys had already left. That was the last match and they wanted to get out of the building before they got out with the crowd. Ted DiBiase had left, but Dallas [Diamond Dallas Page] was still there.” [H/T SEScoops]

Roberts is commonly found alongside Lance Archer in AEW. Archer had 'The Snake' in his corner for clashes against Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and Cody Rhodes.

Jake Roberts also described waiting hours ahead of his eventual WWE return

During the same podcast, the legend described the wait ahead of his eventual return. As he was kept as a surprise return, Roberts was snuck into a bus and waited for hours, "twiddling his thumbs."

Jake Roberts admitted he would occasionally be visited by staff to see if there was anything he needed, albeit he had a morbid joke as a response.

“They brought me in, and they wanted it to be a surprise, not only for the fans but for everybody. So they snuck me into town, and snuck me into a bus. And I just sat in the bus for what must have been eight hours, by myself, twiddling my thumbs. About once every four hours, they’d send someone in to check on me. See if I needed anything. Like a gun to blow my brains out [laughs].”

Roberts has long been regarded as a legend unfortunate to never have a WWE World Title. Despite winning several titles on the independent scene, the Hall of Famer did not win anything either with WCW or WWE.

