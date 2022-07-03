WWE Hall of Famer on why fans love new AEW star despite Vince McMahon not being a fan (Exclusive)

WWE legend Road Dogg believes that AEW fans appreciated Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a Cesaro) because of his wrestling skills, contrary to Vince McMahon, who was not a huge fan.

After wrestling in WWE from 2011 to 2022, Castagnoli rocked the United Center crowd in Chicago when he debuted at the June 26 Forbidden Door event. The Swiss defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in a match that saw both competitors exchange their entire wrestling skillset.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg explained that fans loved Castagnoli because they saw him as one of the best wrestlers today, something that McMahon didn't see in the Swiss star.

"Look, he [Claudio] landed exactly where he is gonna be most appreciated, I think. It's a... it's a pro wrestling television show that they [AEW] do and Vince [McMahon] does sports entertainment television show and that's the difference, and that's why Vince.... well, look what Vince doesn't see in Cesaro, the fans of AEW love and the hardcore wrestling fans love because he's one of the best professional wrestlers I've ever seen and that's a fact," Dogg said. [4:27 - 4:55]

After Forbidden Door, Castagnoli bridged his momentum over to Dynamite: Blood and Guts last Wednesday. He made Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard submit with a Sharpshooter as his Blackpool Combat Club emerged victorious.

Road Dogg said fans want AEW to unleash the full potential of Claudio Castagnoli

Despite noting Claudio Castagnoli's lack of promo skills, Road Dogg stated the former got to the top because of fan support.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added that fans will get to see the former showcase his entire repertoire every Wednesday night.

"I'll tell you this much, it gets him to the top guy status in AEW and that's exactly what everybody who really appreciates him wants to see anyway. They want him to be cut loose and so now, we're gonna get to see that every Wednesday night," Road Dogg added. [6:31 - 6:43]

Claudio Castagnoli's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion definitely shook up the wrestling world as it sparked several thoughts from personalities like Road Dogg. It will be interesting to see what the Swiss' run will look like moving forward after winning his first two matches so far.

