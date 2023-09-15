WWE Hall of Famer finally reacts to Bray Wyatt's passing and reveals one thing that has surprised him

A WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer has expressed his thoughts on the sad demise of Bray Wyatt at such a young age and also opened up about his incredibly creative mind.

The sad news of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) passing away a few weeks ago shocked the entire wrestling community. Bray was only 36 and was undoubtedly in the prime of his career. Furthermore, his presence would surely be missed by the entire pro wrestling industry.

Moreover, the wrestling world remembered Wyatt and his accomplishments as well. While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, legendary AEW announcer Jim Ross shed light on his experiences with Bray and his great creative mind. Here's what Ross said:

"I wasn't around him very much you know, I went down to mission trips to NXT back in the day when he was Husky Harris or or something, but he's going to really be missed. [...] So, I didn't know Bray that well but I was pleasantly surprised of how many people spoke out and said things about Bray, how much they loved him and how creative he was."

JR further added:

"So apparently, he had a whole hell of a lot to do with creative of his character, and when you get a talent that will invest themselves in their character you have a hell of lot better chance of succeeding." [2:05 - 2:59]

Jim Ross on how Bray Wyatt's demise affected his family

Jim Ross also reflected on how Bray Wyatt's family would deal with his demise and how it's a big loss for his father, Mike Rotunda, as well:

"Well it's sad in all fronts, I feel sad for his children because their dad was a hell of a guy and they're never gonna know him. They can watch and stuff like that and kinda experience what Bray Wyatt was all about, but dang man, I'm with you, I was so shocked. First thought was his family, the kids and his soon-to-be wife, Jojo. [...] I feel bad for Mike Rotunda it's his son, and the various son or daughter. Siblings are hard, no doubt about that but your children? come on. So, I feel bad for Mike." [0:04 - 1:07]

It's undoubtedly a difficult situation for Wyatt's family right now. We wish them strength during these sorrowful times.

