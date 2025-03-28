WWE Hall of Famer fires shots at MJF after awkward moment outside AEW

A WWE legend took a dig at former AEW World Champion, MJF for his recent awkward moment outside of wrestling. The legend was in an onscreen rivalry with Maxwell two months ago as well.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett fired shots at Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Jarrett and MJF had some heated promo segments two months ago where the two took many personal shots at each other. However, the rivalry went nowhere as Jarrett has not been on TV since being attacked by Maxwell following his loss to Claudio Castagnoli in January.

Meanwhile, Jeff Jarrett still seems to have some beef with MJF as he took a dig at him. The former AEW World Champion recently appeared at Globe Life Field during the baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. Globe Life Field will be the venue for All In Texas 2025, and Max apparently was there to promote the event by throwing the first pitch.

Ad

Trending

Jeff Jarrett took notice of the moment and took shots at MJF for pitching the ball at a very slow speed. Taking to X, Jarrett posted the clip of 50Cent's awkward pitch at a baseball game, saying Max might be the worst pitcher:

"Max, awesome “kid’s pitch fastball”! With that speed in a few years they might graduate you up to the actual pitcher’s mound! I think you knocked @50cent out of 1st place of the worst of all time…" Jarrett wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF accepted former WWE star's offer on Dynamite

Two weeks ago, former WWE star MVP approached MJF to join The Hurt Syndicate, giving him his business card as well. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Maxwell came out to reveal his answer to the offer.

However, just when MJF accepted the offer to join the Syndicate, Bobby Lashley showed up and sabotaged the deal. He also snatched and tore the business card that MVP gave to Max, with MVP standing there confused.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The dynamic between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate seems to be intriguing and fans will have to wait and see where the story is going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback