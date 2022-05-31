WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest take on Hangman Page's run as AEW World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently gave his opinion on Hangman Page's run with the AEW World Championship.

Page defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021 to become the fourth world champion in the company's history. He successfully defended the title against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and Adam Cole. But at Double or Nothing 2022, CM Punk ended his run as the top champion in AEW.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that while he did like Page's run as world champion, he felt that his run could have been a bigger deal than it ended up being. Ray added that he felt that Page was never the focal point of All Elite Wrestling television during his run at the top:

"It was a good six-month reign but when you make somebody a world champion, you're doing it for a reason. Was Hangman Page's six month reign a big deal in your eyes? I wish it was a bigger deal in my eyes. Did he have good matches? Yes. Was he the focal point of his company during his reign? I say no. If you're going to be the world heavyweight champion, you're going to need to be the focal point."

Bully Ray added:

"For the most part you want your champion to take center stage. This is why I think that they had plenty of time to pull the trigger on Hangman Page... Punk as the face of the company, there are so many people there that can be looked at as a face of AEW."

CM Punk beat Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing to win his first world title in nine years

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defended the AEW World Championship against CM Punk at Double or Nothing. Hangman Page's six-month reign was ended by the former WWE star after a brutal main event battle.

At one point during the match, The Straight Edge Superstar botched an attempted Buckshot Lariat and drew boos from fans.

However, there were no boos to be heard after Punk pinned Page after hitting him with the GTS to win his first world title in nine years.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far