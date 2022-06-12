"I don't want to see you f**k up" - WWE legend shares interesting advice on MJF after his controversial AEW Dynamite promo 

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page gave his thoughts on the MJF promo on AEW Dynamite and also shared some advice he had for the 26-year-old star.

DDP and Maxwell Jacob Friedman first crossed paths when the former presented the Dynamite Diamond Ring to the latter in November 2019. A few months later, the two got involved in a segment on Dynamite. They faced each other in a trios match on January 15, 2020, Bash at the Beach. Maxwell teamed up with The Butcher and The Blade to defeat DDP, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall.

On his DDP Snake Pit podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he guided Maxwell when he first started in AEW. Upon learning of the latter's scathing promo, the former said that he wanted The Salt of the Earth to call him, but he never called.

"I’ve done some mentoring with MJF since he first came in. I wrote him and was like 'Bro, I’m hearing some crazy s**t out there. Call me brother, I don’t want to see you f**k up what could be potentially one of the greatest careers.' I said 'Please call me so I can understand what you’re doing and why.' He never got a hold of me," DDP said. [WrestlingInc]

DDP compared MJF's promo to Brian Pillman Sr.

As the episode continued, The Salt of the Earth's promo made Diamond Dallas Page reminisce about Brian Pillman's promos.

For those unaware, Pillman came to be called 'Loose Cannon' at the tail-end of 1995, wherein he cut work-shoot promos. DDP added that the Long Islander's controversial promo definitely shook up the wrestling world.

"It does remind me of [a Brian] Pillman [promo in WCW] but he went kind of extreme and he has been to himself. No matter what it is, it does have a lot of attention. It was pretty real man so we’ll see what happens as it moves on but no matter what, it moved the needle, it definitely moved the needle," Page stated. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As of now, the 26-year-old hasn't appeared in AEW programming since his controversial promo. Fans will have to wait and see whether the issues between MJF and AEW will be resolved any time soon.

