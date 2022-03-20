"Wonky and odd" - WWE Hall of Famer gives his take on Jeff Hardy's AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently gave his take on Jeff Hardy's AEW debut. In the aftermath of AEW Revolution 2022, Hardy appeared in his new home promotion for the very first time, saving his brother Matt Hardy from the AFO.

Following Hardy's debut, he and his brother Matt stood across the ring with Darby Allin and Sting. The face-painted duo had also made their way out to the ring to deal with Andrade El Idolo and his stable.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed that something was missing from Hardy's debut. Ray believes that the former WWE Champion's run-in to save his brother Matt was a little 'wonky and odd'. Bully Ray said:

"I like what I see, I think there's something missing, I don't know what it is. I think people weren't expecting Matt and Jeff to stand across from Darby and Sting. I think the Jeff run-in, couple of weeks ago, was a little wonky and odd from the dancing to who really was getting saved. I think there was enough people scratching their hands that I will give the Hardys an A but I would probably want to give them an A+." [3:39 onwards]

Matt and Jeff Hardy were successful in their AEW in-ring debut as a team

In the aftermath of Jeff Hardy's AEW debut, he made his in-ring debut, teaming up with his brother Matt. Together, the Hardys faced the Private Party in a tag team match that they eventually went on to win.

Since making his AEW debut, Jeff has gotten himself involved in a feud against AFO. With Sting and Darby Allin also in the mix, the Hardys are now set to team up with the two to face The Butcher, The Blade, and the Private Party in an eight-man Texas Tornado Tag Team match next week on Dynamite.

The match will be The Hardys' second official bout in AEW. It remains to be seen if either Matt or Jeff Hardy will eventually go on to face Andrade El Idolo down the road in a singles match.

