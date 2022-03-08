WWE Hall of Famer has an interesting reaction to Jade Cargill's kiss at AEW Revolution 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Mickie James reacted to a hilarious moment involving TBS Champion Jade Cargill at the AEW Revolution 2022.

Before their match, the TBS Champion kissed her opponent Tay Conti who trash-talked her. The shocking incident witnessed numerous reactions from wrestlers and fans, including James.

The Cargill-Conti moment definitely brought throwback memories to the former Impact Knockouts Champion. For those unaware, James also kissed WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus back when the duo had a storyline feud.

"I see you @Jade_Cargill and I like it. Ps. I 💋 back baby!," James wrote.

Jade Cargill retained the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution

Cargill successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship by beating former NXT star Tay Conti at the AEW Revolution 2022 on March 6.

Before the match, she was accompanied by "Smart" Mark Sterling and even came out with a costume similar to her namesake, Jade from the Mortal Kombat video game. Two-time Grammy nominee Christone "Kingfish" Ingram played a special entrance for her.

Cargill used the "Jaded" finishing move on Conti to win the title in a back-and-forth slugfest. The Brazilian star's best friend Ana Jay tried to help her but to no avail.

After debuting in a mixed tag team match with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal to beat the pair of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, Cargill is still undefeated with an impressive 29-0 mark. She has defeated the likes of Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and more.

Cargill kissing Conti was hilarious, and no better wrestler would react to that moment better than James, who did it herself back in the day.

Edited by Angana Roy