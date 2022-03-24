"Jake was the one that I felt matched the most with me" - Former WWE star praises Hall of Famer's impact on his career

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was associated with WWE for several decades before his AEW debut in 2019. While the 68-year-old never held a title in Vince McMahon's promotion, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Today, Jake is known for his appearances alongside Lance Archer. Roberts has been managing the Murderhawk Monster since his debut in 2020. However, both the stars have been noticeably absent since Archer's Texas Death Match against AEW Champion Hangman Page.

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, the Murderhawk Monster praised the WWE legend. He cited Roberts as being the only way he could reconnect with American fans after his long tenure in Japan.

"Jake was the one that I felt matched the most with me just physically and style and things like that. I understood it. There were a lot of fans that hadn’t watched New Japan, and I’ve been out of the American wrestling scene for nearly nine years. Even when I first started, people were like, ‘Oh, is that the dude from Rock and Rave?’ That’s how far back they were thinking," -Archer said.

The AEW star went on to praise Jake's promo skills and ability to tell a story.

"Jake is a legend. He’s somebody that everybody knows and can associate with one way or another generationally, and he can talk like no other. Jake was a guy that could cut that promo and tell your story without even doing anything physically.” (H/T: Wrestlingnews.co)

2ndRowWrestling @2ndRowWrestling



#AEW Jake the Snake is 6’6, which makes Lance Archer one big dude #AEW Dynamite Jake the Snake is 6’6, which makes Lance Archer one big dude #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/7V5OzZwTnc

Lance Archer was once signed to WWE, and wrestled as "Vance Archer"

Archer's WWE run was very lackluster, and only hardcore fans recalled the star when he walked into AEW. The star's most notable run came when he teamed up with Brian Myers (FKA Curt Hawkins) to form The Gatecrashers.

The team had moderate success, notably defeating current AEW stars Matt Hardy and Christian Cage. They even faced Trent Beretta and his teammate, former wrestler Kris Pavone.

Regardless of his success, Archer was released from Vince McMahon's promotion on November 19, 2010. Luckily, the Murderhawk Monster reinvented himself, and fans can now sing along to his catchy song whenever he appears.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Pratik Singh