WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett makes surprising AEW debut on Dynamite 

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shocked the wrestling world as he made his AEW debut.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite kicked off with Darby Allin taking on Jay Lethal in a decent bout. Lethal got some help from Carter of The Factory, who dressed up as Sting and attacked Allin.

After the match, Sting's theme music began to play. Lethal and company looked a bit worried, but it was all a ruse. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett showed up instead and attacked Darby Allin from behind.

Jeff and Jay Lethal are good friends from the time they worked together in IMPACT Wrestling, so it was no surprise to see them reunited. After taking out Darby Allin, the WWE Hall of Famer had some strong words for the AEW roster and the fans.

Jarrett took some shots at the AEW production team and the commentary team. He then followed it by calling the fans delusional. He ran down the accolades of his family and mentioned that everyone in his family has had a part in building AEW.

"My family got into the professional wrestling business in 1946. That means for over 75 years, three generations, wherever the Jarretts went, we left an impact," Jeff Jarrett said. [00:26 - 00:44]

Jeff Jarrett has immediately started a feud with former TNT Champion Darby Allin. It looks like the two will be working a program in the upcoming weeks, with the potential for Sting to also get involved.

What is your reaction to Jarrett's AEW debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes