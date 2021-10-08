WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler spotted with legendary AEW personality

Jerry Lawler has shared an image of himself and Jim Ross. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture from a recent meet and greet session in New York City.

Having worked together in WWE for years, the duo of Jerry Lawler and J.R. reunited in NYC. The iconic commentary duo posed together alongside officials from the New York Police Department.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is also seen in the background of the picture shared by Jerry Lawler.

Here's the image:

Lawler and J.R. were once an integral part of WWE as play-by-play commentators. The iconic WWE commentary duo even teamed up together and have competed inside the squared circle.

Back in 2003, the duo feuded with Jonathan Coachman and Al Snow, who represented Saturday Night Heat. Together, the pair have called some of the greatest matches in WWE history.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler

@TNAction247 use promo code KING100 and win!! https://t.co/SKFYrj9gOf

What are Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross up to these days?

In 2019, Jerry Lawler returned to the WWE commentary booth in a full-time role. The WWE Hall of Famer worked as an analyst alongside Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin, later replaced by Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. However, Lawler himself would later go on to be replaced by Samoa Joe.

PRESSED 🤍🍂✨® @NVxPRESS Hot take:Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross is the best commentary trio of all time. Hot take:Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross is the best commentary trio of all time. https://t.co/dH8YvN1OUo

Also Read

As for Jim Ross, he has been calling the action for All Elite Wrestling. The iconic voice of the pro wrestling industry is part of the leading commentary booth for AEW alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

It is great to see the two veterans reuniting in New York. Do you think Lawler will join AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

