Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle teases a feud with top AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has teased a feud with AEW star and current TNT Champion Miro.

Taking to Twitter last night, Kurt Angle posted a picture of himself and Miro giving each other a death stare. In the caption, he stated that if he didn't already have a room full of championships, he wouldn't mind adding the TNT title to his accolade:

"If I didn't already have a room full of world titles and championships...I'd take that one too. IT’S…DAMN….TRUE @ToBeMiro #USA," Kurt Angle said.

If I didn't already have a room full of world titles and championships...I'd take that one too. 😏 IT’S…DAMN….TRUE @ToBeMiro #USA pic.twitter.com/dPUQDzgu3I — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 16, 2021

Kurt Angle's latest tweet sparked a massive buzz among wrestling fans, with the majority anticipating the Olympic gold medalist to step back inside the ring one more time.

Given both men's specialty in submission moves, a match between Miro and Kurt Angle would certainly be a delight to watch if it ever materializes.

Do you think Baron Corbin was the right guy to retire Kurt Angle? pic.twitter.com/ssukM6fhkT — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) February 11, 2021

The former WWE superstar last competed in a singles bout against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, which saw Angle lose the match and ride off into the sunset.

Soon after his retirement, he transitioned into a corporate role, but the company released him from his contract in 2020.

With multiple stars such as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan rumored to be making their AEW debut somewhere down the line, fans shouldn't rule out Kurt Angle gearing up for another brief stint.

Kurt Angle could soon undergo fusion surgery on his neck

Kurt Angle has been holding off neck surgery for 15 years!

During his most recent appearance on AdFreeShows.com, WWE legend Kurt Angle provided an update on his health. He revealed that he is finally going to have fusion surgery on his neck, stating that he feels numbness down his arms and suffers from motor skill problems daily:

"Well, my neck is not that great. I have a lot of motor skill problems in my hands and in my fingers because of my neck. Numbness down my arms. I have a lot of pain in my neck. I've been putting off fusion surgery for gosh, 15 years, and I may not be able to put it off much longer. I'm going to eventually have to have fusion surgery. I have had the quick-fix surgeries just so that I could get back in the ring again, and you know, the last one I did, I think, was 2015. But I'm going to eventually have to have fusion surgery; I've just been putting it off," Kurt Angle said.

On a surprising note, Kurt Angle talked about getting back in the ring again. Given how Edge returned to the squared circle even after having triple fusion neck surgery, the Olympic gold medalist could be planning on doing the unthinkable.

Do you want to see a match between Kurt Angle and Miro? Sound off in the comments section below.

