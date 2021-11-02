"That part of it excites me"- WWE Hall of Famer Lita reveals why she loves watching AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita is a big fan of AEW and keeps tabs on the product presented by Tony Khan's company.

The 4-time women's champion stated that she loves AEW and checks in to see what's going on. Lita continued, saying that the energy of the fans is what makes it exciting for her and reminds her of her days in WWE when she had friends working in WCW.

In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, Lita said the following:

“Of course, I love it, and I definitely check-in,” Lita said. "I was watching a bunch of AEW that I checked in on. I always want to know what’s going on. I always want to see what people are doing. So I’d say I float around in what I watch. I think it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see fans so excited about another product,” Lita continued. “I hearken back to when I was wrestling, and we all had friends in WCW. We would call them. WCW had the replay, and as soon as we were done, we’d all raced to the hotel room and watched our friends. We’d be calling them in and commenting on that. So that part of it excites me from the workers’ standpoint." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Lita called AEW a "viable competition" to WWE

During the interview, Lita proceeded to call AEW a viable competition for WWE and that AEW has a lot of potential for expanding.

"From the wrestlers’ standpoint of having friends and different promotions, we want to push each other to do better. I love seeing a viable place with competition, and it just being a new company, they’re fresh, right? They haven’t had to go through recycling all these storylines because they’ve been around for a long time. So I think there’s a lot of potential for expanding."

It's hard to argue against Lita. AEW, within two years, has done very well for itself. The company has top, established stars and exciting potential superstars. The women's division is constantly improving as well. Most importantly, wrestlers now have an alternative if it doesn't work out for them in WWE.

Lita is 46 years old, and we've seen wrestlers older than that put on a great show in AEW. Could we see the former Team Xtreme member in Tony Khan's promotion someday?

What do you think about Lita's comments regarding AEW? Do you think we may see her appear there someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

