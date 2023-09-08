WWE Hall of Famer makes a massive prediction about CM Punk's future

CM Punk's sacking and the aftermath has everyone, from sports analysts to the fans to even the legends of the business, talking. This includes WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is known for his tremendous run in WCW and later on, in WWE. NWA, and now, in AEW. He had something to say about what he thinks is on the Voice of the Voiceless' mind now that the latter has been sacked.

Jarrett, speaking on the podcast My World, said that he doesn't know where Punk's headspace' is at when it comes to the question of whether he's done with the wrestling industry as a whole, and put forth the query whether Punk would ever think of starting a franchise of his own.

I don’t know his headspace. I don’t know any of that, but if I was a betting man, what’s the downside to doing something completely on his own?” Jarrett asked. “Name the card [his] way … He don’t want to be grinding every week, I don’t think. Do four shows a year — one on the east coast, one on the west coast, one in the midwest and his hometown, and pick another one and see what happens,” he said. (H/T ringsidenews)

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega weighs in on the CM Punk situation

Zelina Vega, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, has said that CM Punk's been 'a fantastic person,' a rare positive word about the Second City Saint at the moment.

“"I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap...," she said. (H/T PWinsider)

Vega started her career in 2010 and made her TNA debut in 2011. She then performed in the independent circuit for a few years. She made her ROH debut in 2015 and also appeared at Global Force Wrestling in that same year. Queen Zelina, as she was known for a time after winning WWE's Queen Crown tournament, was associated on and off with the Stamford-based promotion since 2013, including being one of the 'Rose Buds' of Adam Rose in 2014 and was part of several feuds until her release in 2020. She made her grand return to WWE in 2021.

