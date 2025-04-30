WWE Hall of Famer makes a serious accusation against MJF, calls him "toxic" and "selfish"

MJF rose to popularity in AEW for his narcissistic and self-centered onscreen personality. It seems that he is actually portraying an exaggerated version of his real self following a serious accusation by a WWE Hall of Famer.

The WWE legend who feuded with Maxwell Jacob Friedman a few months back is Jeff Jarrett. The rivalry garnered huge attention but was abruptly abandoned without a proper conclusion or an in-ring bout between the two.

During a recent edition of his My World podcast, Jarrett made a huge accusation against MJF. He called him a "toxic" and "selfish" person who only cared about himself and not the co-worker he was involved with, citing his own example.

"He always leaves everyone worse than when he started being associated on any level. I think he’s toxic, I think he’s selfish, I think he’s got a boatload of talent but I don’t think he was good for my career on any level. I think he got me off on a wrong track on a couple of different avenues." [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Jarrett gives his take on feud with MJF in AEW

The heated feud between MJF and Jeff Jarrett was credited as one of the best storylines produced by AEW in years. The Salt of the Earth and Double J engaged in some of the most intense exchanges and even came to blows on some occasions.

In the same edition of the podcast, Jeff Jarrett had a very surprising view. He claimed that anything he did with the former AEW World Champion was not good for him, or even for AEW as a company, for that matter.

"Another point I’ve got to say is MJF — ever since he got involved in anything that had to do with myself has turned to absolute sh*t. I told him multiple times when we got together in Cincinnati. I told him before that, I said, ‘Hey man, you’re going to say what you want to say and if you want to go in the gutter, I don’t wanna go there. It’s not good for me, I don’t believe it’s good for you, I don’t believe it’s good for the product.’" [H/T: Fightful]

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also revealed that Maxwell Jacob Friedman took offense to his comment. Regardless, he is still a strong part of AEW and is currently pursuing to join The Hurt Syndicate. With the Devil making ample efforts, it will be interesting to see if the faction finally accepts him as a member.

