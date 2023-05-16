WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry drops a hint about his son's future in pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared an exciting update about his son's future in pro wrestling.

Jacob Henry, following in his father's footsteps, emerged victorious in his first-ever State Championship in Freestyle Wrestling. This remarkable achievement not only earned him a gold medal but also secured his spot on the prestigious USA Wrestling Junior National Team.

WWE Hall of Famer couldn't contain his pride and took to Twitter to announce the fantastic news. He expressed his joy as a father, highlighting his son's dedication and hard work paying off.

Wrestling fans and followers of the Mark Henry family were quick to respond to the tweet, eagerly anticipating Jacob's potential entry into prominent wrestling promotions like AEW or WWE.

In a surprising twist, Henry responded to a fan's comment, revealing an interesting detail about his son's aspirations. When asked about Jacob joining AEW or WWE, the Hall of Famer hinted at a different path, stating that his son desires to make a name for himself in Japan.

Henry is one of the most respected names in pro wrestling and has had a successful career in WWE, winning multiple titles and being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

His son Jacob seems to have inherited his father's passion for wrestling, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the industry, whether in Japan or elsewhere.

Mark Henry addresses CM Punk's WWE RAW backstage appearance

The news of CM Punk being backstage at RAW in Chicago has caused quite a stir, but according to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, it's not as big of a deal as it seems.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry explained that wrestlers and their associates often visit different promotions without causing any issues.

“There’s never been a problem, even at AEW," Mark Henry said. "We have wives, husbands, best friends, business partners come into AEW world all the time. And most of the time, you never know they were there. You never know unless some damn glory hound in the back is like, ‘Oh, I want to get famous. Let me post his photo. Let me post this video.’ Or you work in the building, and you take a snapshot of a security photo, and you post it ala Ricky Starks at Royal Rumble."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists According to multiple reports, when CM Punk was briefly backstage at RAW, he spoke to Miz & seemed to clear any issues they had.



He also bumped into Triple H & asked if they could talk. Triple H checked if that would be okay with assumably Vince & Punk was then asked to leave. According to multiple reports, when CM Punk was briefly backstage at RAW, he spoke to Miz & seemed to clear any issues they had.He also bumped into Triple H & asked if they could talk. Triple H checked if that would be okay with assumably Vince & Punk was then asked to leave. https://t.co/D684vuccoQ

Henry believes that Punk's presence at the Allstate Arena was blown out of proportion because of his polarizing nature.

