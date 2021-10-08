WWE Hall of Famer wants Tony Khan to push popular AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry publicly praised AEW star Luchasaurus for his recent performances and said Tony Khan should give him a well-deserved push.

Luchasaurus has been showcasing impressive performances for the past few weeks. As a member of Jurassic Express, the company's resident dinosaur has become a popular star among AEW fans. But in some ways, he has been outshined by his tag team partner, Jungle Boy. The latter has been pushed as a singles star, but Luchasaurus continues to prove that he's also a remarkable talent.

For this reason, it's not surprising that Mark Henry recently revealed that he would love to see Tony Khan reward Luchasaurus with a singles run. During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry pointed out that the fans really love the big man. He noted that the crowd was clearly rooting for Luchasaurus on the newest episode of AEW Dynamite.

"Now is the time to let [Luchasaurus] get Lucha," said Henry. "If that’s the way people love him, then push him. Let him go. Don't hold him back. I think that Lucha needs to get the same kind of matches that you see Jungle Boy have. Because when he blew that combat and they went to double clothesline him, and he fell back and kept up and turned back and bam! Hit them with that sidekick...The crowd went 'ohhhhh.'"

"Bro, I got goosebumps,' Henry continued. "He did that and you need to keep that momentum going. Listen man, I have all the faith in Tony Khan, and I know Tony saw what we all saw, and I do not think that it was a Philly thing. I have seen this over the last five weeks. Lucha gets a great reaction, and people love him, and it may be the time to push him."

Will Tony Khan push Luchasaurus as a singles star?

Tony Khan has been praised by many in the wrestling business for his great management and booking decisions. Likewise, AEW stars often trust Khan because he is known for letting the talent have a voice in their storylines. He also tends to listen to the crowd and adjust his booking accordingly.

Luchasaurus has gained a lot of momentum over the past few weeks, and the reaction from the audience speaks for itself. As a result, it might be the perfect time to let Luchasaurus test the waters as a singles star. The big man could potentially thrive by himself if he gets the chance to do so.

What do you think of Henry's comments? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier