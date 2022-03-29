"It's a dilemma we have, we will figure it out" - WWE Hall of Famer on one major issue Tony Khan has in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson spoke about a major issue AEW president Tony Khan is currently facing.

The Enforcer has been a part of AEW in a managerial capacity since the beginning of 2020. He has overseen his son Brock Anderson's rise in the company. However, the former Horseman recently made a note of Khan's policy of rotating talent on television.

Speaking on AdFreeShows, Anderson stated that while he supports Tony Khan, he believes that the cyclical nature of booking is a dilemma that needs to be solved.

"I agree 100%, my son being one of those," said Anderson. "If you remember correctly, his debut match was partners with Cody, they had a really good match with QT (Marshall) and one of the other kids [Aaron Solo]. It's been so far back that nobody remembers it. He had his three or four weeks. To his defense, I know people get sick of me singing Tony Khan's praises, but his intention is, because now he's assembled quite a hell of a talent roster, to try and get everybody exposed."

Anderson went on to note that some talent often disappear from TV, so they struggle to get enough exposure. He then shared his belief that the company will figure this problem out.

"In order to get a person over you have to have about eight, ten, or twelve straight weeks of good TV," Anderson continued. "Now I'm invested in this guy. It's where Tony knows what he wants out of his shows, we support him 100%. I do agree that talent doesn't get exposed. Dante Martin is a very special kid. He had springs not like nobody else in the business. A short time back, he had two, three, four really good weeks and now they disappear down to Dark. It's a dilemma we have, we will figure it out." (H/t: Fightful)

Tony Khan has a surprise for AEW Dynamite

The Owen Hart Tournament is right around the corner. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Bunny will take on a mystery opponent in the first qualifier for the women's bracket.

Tony Khan announced on the previous episode of AEW Rampage that he will add a new name to the women's division. A number of buzzworthy names like Toni Storm, Athena and Nixon Newell are currently free agents. For this reason, many fans are expecting to see one of them face The Bunny on Wednesday. Time will tell if that happens.

