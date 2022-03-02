WWE Hall of Famer picks AEW star for "Best Promo Skills" over Edge, CM Punk and others (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Edge are two of the best mic workers in the world, and both had stellar years in 2021 for AEW and WWE, respectively. However, according to WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, MJF trumped both the aforementioned superstars as the "best talker of the year."

MJF boosted his stock even further in 2021. His matches against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho ranged from great to excellent. But it was on the microphone where The Salt of the Earth stood out quite prominently.

His promos on AEW TV against Darby Allin, Brian Pillman Jr., and CM Punk were outstanding. Those are probably what led to Arn Anderson making his decision. The former Horseman joined Riju Dasgupta to pick the winner of the "Best Promo Skills" award in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

"Arn Anderson Glock promo hands down. It was one of those couple of week deals that flamed up. MJF. He's so comfortable in his own skin you know I didn't think I would ever meet a bigger a--hole than myself. I have, and he is you know, he's intelligent, he's articulate. He's paid some dues. You know he's a guy that doesn't mind sticking his chin out there and saying go ahead and take a swing. Hands down MJF." (15:40-16:23)

Arn Anderson picked MJF over other AEW and WWE stars

Sportskeeda Wrestling is hosting its first-ever year-end awards. Arn Anderson is part of an esteemed panel of pro wrestling icons like Rob Van Dam, Diamond Dallas Page, Vince Russo, Booker T, Renee Paquette, and Bill Apter who will play a part in determining the eventual winners.

You can also vote for your favorite stars in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards HERE.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It’s one of the best promo anyones ever cut. I mean seriously, this was an all time.



When this promo was over, I thought this is an all time classic promo, like the kind you’d remember for 20 years.”



- Dave Meltzer on MJF’s promo last night

(via WOR) “It’s one of the best promo anyones ever cut. I mean seriously, this was an all time. When this promo was over, I thought this is an all time classic promo, like the kind you’d remember for 20 years.”- Dave Meltzer on MJF’s promo last night(via WOR) https://t.co/zFOmTDgBTn

For the "Best Promo Skills" award, The Enforcer was asked to pick between a mix of AEW and WWE stars, CM Punk, Edge, MJF, Paul Heyman, and Dr. Britt Baker. The AEW manager went with the former MLW star despite the likes of Edge and CM Punk cutting some of the best promos of their lives in 2021.

