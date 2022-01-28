"A level I never would go to" - WWE Hall of Famer praises AEW star Sammy Guevara for elevating popular finishing move (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has praised AEW star Sammy Guevara. In the aftermath of Guevara's historic win at AEW Beach Break 2022, DDP claimed that The Spanish God elevated his Diamond Cutter move to a whole new level.

On the special "Beach Break" episode of AEW Dynamite, Guevara defeated Cody Rhodes to become the undisputed TNT Champion. One of the highlights of the ladder match saw Guevara hit a magnificent cutter while leaping from one ladder to another.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page claimed that Guevara took the Diamond Cutter to a level that DDP himself would never go in the first place.

Page mentioned that he never had the athletic ability that Guevara showcased on Wednesday. He also mentioned that there was a lot of room for error before The Spanish God executed the stunning move.

"He took the Diamond Cutter to a level, first of all, I never would go to. I would never have the athletic ability that Sammy [Guevara] had. Think about what he is doing, I'm looking at Cody and I'm thinking, 'Oh no' and Sammy, there's so much room for error." [22:49-23:15]

DDP praised Sammy Guevara again by calling him a phenomenal athlete. Page also recalled the first time he saw The Spanish God; even then, he knew the Inner Circle member would go on to become a huge star.

"Guys like Sammy Guevera, he is phenomenal," said DDP. "From the first time I ever saw him walk out with his panda bear head, [I said], 'That guy's gonna be a huge star.'" [23:23-23:40]

Sammy Guevara is now the undisputed TNT Champion

By defeating Rhodes, Sammy Guevara clinched his status as AEW's TNT Champion. The Spanish God was originally set to challenge Rhodes for the title at Battle Of The Belts after he previously lost the gold to The American Nightmare.

However, Rhodes was not medically cleared to compete in the rematch between the two stars. Instead, Guevara faced Dustin Rhodes for the interim title. After beating Dustin, The Spanish God went on to successfully defend his interim TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara The UNDISPUTED face of this whole place! The UNDISPUTED face of this whole place! https://t.co/lHgOCiR7Uj

With the win at Beach Break, Sammy Guevara is now enjoying his second reign as the TNT Champion.

What do you think about DDP's comments? Sound off below.

