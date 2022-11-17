Create

WWE Hall of Famer provides major health update and confirms returning to Tony Khan's promotion

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 17, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Tony Khan has signed multiple WWE Hall of Famers to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is currently signed to Tony Khan's promotion. The wrestling legend recently underwent surgery and has provided a major update on his health and what his future looks like.

A few months ago, Roberts was a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the podcast, he revealed that he needed to get a third hip replacement surgery.

"When you’re getting to the age that I am, which is too old, you’re gonna have problems. Because your parts are breaking down. If I’d have known I was going to live this long I would have taken better care of myself, but to tell you the truth, I’m about to get my third hip." Jake Roberts said [H/T Metro]
The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to give his fans an update on his health condition. He mentioned that the oxygen mask had been removed, and he was recovering fast. Roberts also confirmed that he would be returning to Tony Khan's promotion soon.

"Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!" Jake Roberts tweeted
Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!

Roberts has been managing The MurderHawk Monster Lance Archer on AEW.

