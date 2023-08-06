WWE Hall of Famer returns from injury

Following a series of injuries plaguing him for the last few weeks, and months a certain WWE Hall of Famer made his return tonight at AEW Collision.

Joining commentary for the main event tonight between CM Punk and Ricky Starks, Jim Ross made his return. This was his first appearance on the show since its debut episode. Ross was recuperating an injury he suffered days before the show's debut.

During the commercial break, Ross was seen making his entrance on the way to the announcers' table for the match, alongside Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni. The former WWE announcer making an appearance may be an indication that he has recovered and will be back for good to announce for Collision and other events.

Despite his age and the length of his career as an announcer, Ross has not failed to make appearances and provide his iconic voice for the wrestling industry. Ross has constantly expressed his love for wrestling, and this was clearly seen as he was happily back for Collision.

With several major events coming up, including the much-awaited All-In, the WWE Hall of Famer could make an appearance in front of several tens of thousands of fans and contribute to another historic night.

