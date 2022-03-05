"We’re gonna split up" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals what Cody Rhodes told him over call before leaving AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has revealed what Cody Rhodes told him before leaving AEW. Page claimed that the now-former AEW star called him in advance and told him about his split with AEW.

In the aftermath of losing the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara at Beach Break, Rhodes' departure was announced. Much to the shock of the entire professional wrestling industry, it was confirmed that The American Nightmare was going to leave AEW.

While speaking to Sean Ross Sapp in a recent interview, DDP revealed that Cody Rhodes had told him about his wish to leave AEW and try something new. Recent rumors have suggested that Rhodes could be on his way back to WWE. (H/T: Fightful)

"Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else.

Page went on to explain that Rhodes knew what he was going to do, but didn't want to tell him yet.

''I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’ I don’t want to know sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to be surprised. I gave him all of my viewpoints on everything. I don’t know if you’re doing this, I don’t know if you’re doing that, I don’t know if you’re doing this. But I gave him my viewpoints and then Cody’s a man. He’s very successful." - said DDP.

DDP is a part of the star-studded panel for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Check out DDP's picks for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards from the video below:

Cody Rhodes' next move is yet to be confirmed following his AEW departure

In the aftermath of his AEW departure, Cody Rhodes' next move in the industry is yet to be revealed. There is a chance that the former WWE Superstar will be returning to the company he left several years ago.

However, as of this writing, nothing has yet been confirmed regarding Rhodes' return. With WrestleMania 38 right around the corner, one would expect The American Nightmare to make his grand WWE return in style, by appearing at Show Of Shows.

During his time with WWE, Cody Rhodes was highly successful. He won the Intercontinental Championship twice and was also a multi-time Tag Team Champion.

Where do you think Cody Rhodes will land up? Give your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE? Yes No 6 votes so far