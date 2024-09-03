WWE Hall of Famer reveals he took a pay cut to join AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he had to take a pay cut in order to join AEW a few years ago. He also explained his purpose for the move.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is Mark Henry. Mark made his surprising AEW debut at the Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. He was then appointed as a backstage trainer and coach. After three years with Tony Khan's promotion, Henry confirmed that he would not be re-signing and decided to depart from the company earlier this year.

Since his departure, Henry was seen on MLW and was also in attendance along with his son during an episode of RAW last month. Meanwhile, Henry made a revelation regarding his move to AEW in 2021. Speaking on the Huge Pop Podcast, Mark Henry revealed he took a pay cut to join Tony Khan's promotion:

"I took a pay cut to go work at AEW. Don’t get it twisted. I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were and you ask the talent, did Mark Henry try to help you? Hell yes. All the time. He would come and tell me this and I would try it and they would come and, ‘Man! That was good! Thank you.’ That’s what I was working for," Henry said. (H/T Ringside News)

WWE legend revealed there were some bad apples in AEW

The WWE legend, Mark Henry also disclosed that there were bad apples or indisciplined people backstage in AEW who needed to be disciplined during his tenure in the company:

"I was working for those high fives from guys and girls coming back and then there’s some bad apples and the bad apples have to be disciplined. Oh, they’re disciplining people now. But nobody wasn’t getting suspended or disciplined when I was there. I don’t remember.” (H/T Ringside News)

Moreover, only time will tell what the future has in store for the Hall of Famer, Mark Henry.

Do you think Mark Henry would work full-time in WWE? Sound off using the discuss button.

