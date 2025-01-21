WWE Hall of Famer revisits Royal Rumble participation with current AEW star

A WWE Hall of Famer has revisited the past and opened up on her participation in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match alongside AEW star Mercedes Mone. She ended up praising the AEW star.

The inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble took place in 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center. It was a historic night, and it was capped off with Asuka winning the match. She did so by eliminating Nikki Bella and thereby making history.

A lot of wrestling legends showed up in that match, and one of them was Jacqueline. The veteran wrestler entered at 21 and was eliminated by Nia Jax. In that match, current AEW star Mercedes Mone was also present. Speaking about the current TBS Champion on the Ring the Belle podcast, Jacqueline said:

“Mercedes. Sasha, yeah, she was there. She's a pretty good wrestler. I like following her. Yeah, she's good.” [H/T Fightful]

Jacqueline reveals how WWE called her to inform her about the Royal Rumble

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer detailed how she was contacted by WWE and how she was excited to take part in the historic event.

“That was fun. They called me and said, would you like to be a part of the rumble? I said, yes. Yeah, that was fun. I was so excited about that. Because I haven't been in the ring for a while before I came back. People backstage were saying, oh, man, you look great. You look good. I was like, no. But that was so fun because I was wrestling the new talents then,” she said.

Jacqueline was a trailblazer during her time in the company. On top of winning the Women’s title twice, she also held the WWE Cruiserweight title, which she won by defeating Chavo Guerrero in 2004.

After leaving the company, she went on to sign with TNA, where she stayed for a considerable time. She often shows up and makes sporadic appearances on the independent scene.

