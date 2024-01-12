WWE Hall of Famer’s AEW contract expiring next month

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has revealed the exact date when his contract with the company is set to expire. The sad thing is that it is not very far away.

JR has not been very active as he is dealing with various health issues. He has been on and off the TV screen; however, he has recently commented on a few shows.

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14. He also revealed that he wants to renew his contract soon.

“I’d like to finish up in AEW. I got to be realistic about things, Connie. We talk about these birthdays, and I’m the same age as [Nick] Saban and [Bill] Belichick and all these cats. I love working with AEW.” [H/T Ringside News]

It is encouraging to see that he is looking forward to working with Tony Khan’s company, and it is also an indicator that he is in good condition.

Jim Ross believes WWE star AJ Styles is one of the best in-ring talents ever

Jim Ross also praised WWE star AJ Styles and called him one of the best in-ring talents ever. Styles recently made his comeback from a long injury layoff and will be taking on Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Jim Ross spoke about this on a previous edition of his podcast Grilling JR and lavished praise on The Phenomenal One.

"I think not enough is spoken about the abilities and skillset of AJ Styles, first of all. He's amazing. I think he's one of the best in-ring talents that I've ever seen, and still to do this day [is] very, very productive. He's still reinventing himself, adding new wrinkles as we said how important that is. The confidence you have in one's ability to change and change for the better." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Styles has been a great performer for a long time, and it should not come as a surprise if he manages to win the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble.

Do you agree with Jim Ross’ comments? Tell us in the comments section below.

