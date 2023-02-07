WWE Hall of Famer's son's AEW contract due to expire soon

Contract news is always something that gets wrestling fans excited as there is a possibility that wrestlers could jump ship, with a current AEW star potentially having to make a decision in the near future.

The star in question is Brock Anderson, son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who has been a part of the AEW roster since June 2021, when he became a member of The Nightmare Family.

Since then, he has been a staple of AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, where he not only formed a steady team with Lee Johnson but he even challenged for gold in the form of the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia.

Speaking in an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News Premium, Arn Anderson recently discussed Brock's future in AEW, where he stated that his son's contract expires in May 2023.

"Well, Brock's got about, I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that. I'm having a great time. I'm enjoying working for the company and I'm going to certainly get that last year now. What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don't know." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Arn further elaborated on the financial side of things, where The Enforcer stated that at the time of writing, he feels as if he's got around 18 months to help his son as that is how long he's been on his deal.

"I look at things and always have going all the way back to WCW when contracts came out. When you get a guaranteed contract, your wife has the luxury of planning your life because they do it anyway. To know much time and it's not something that's not going to change and all that, you can map your life out. That gives me another year and a half almost to help Brock every which way I can." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Brock Anderson has formed a unique partnership with another second-generation star in AEW

Since The Nightmare Family has quietly faded away, Brock Anderson has formed a unique partnership with Brian Pillman Jr., who himself has been dealing with his own problems when it comes to tag teams.

Brock and Brian began teaming up in the summer of 2022 and have since gone on to form a solid partnership, even kicking off their 2023 with a win on the January 31st edition of Dark.

Pillman Jr. was recently defeated by Swerve Strickland on the February 3rd edition of Rampage, where Strickland made it clear he was coming after second-generation wrestlers, with Brock being another second-generation star that Swerve could have his eye on.

