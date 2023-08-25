WWE Hall of Famer's son's contract expiring "by the end of the month"

WWE has cultivated some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, and naturally many legends have passed on their legacies to their children. Arn Anderson's son Brock has followed in his father's footsteps, but his AEW contract will expire soon.

Brock notably teamed up with fellow second-generation star, Brian Pillman Jr. for some time before his AEW exit. Currently, Pillman Jr. gearing up for a WWE debut, so could Brock Anderson join him in the promotion?

During the recent episode of his ARN podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Brock does hope to continue on in the All Elite promotion.

"Not yet, it's up at the end of the month," said Anderson. "The end of August, so we will see, I hope so you know, I hope — he's one of those guys, you know, guys like him and Taz's kid, a lot of young talent that has a lot to offer, just haven't had a chance yet. I hope things work out and we're able to stay." (H/T: Wrestling Inc).

Brock Anderson hasn't been on screen since August 12th's episode of AEW Collision. So far, the second generation star has been with the promotion since 2021 and has garnered a small fan following since his debut.

