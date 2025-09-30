WWE Hall of Famer's son set for huge in-ring debut

A WWE Hall of Famer's son will soon be starting his pro wrestling career. Wrestling legend Sting has been one of the most compelling figures in the business. His contributions to WCW and AEW are immeasurable. He retired at the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view with an undefeated record. While the WWE veteran ended his career that night, a new career started the same night.Both of his sons were present at his farewell show and even got involved. Steven Borden later began training to become a pro wrestler and trained under former TNT Champion Darby Allin. It seems like his training is finally complete, as Steven will make his debut later this year.Darby Allin's organized event, 52W HARDWAY: LIVE WRESTLING NIGHTS, will take place over two nights on October 3 and 10. The Relentless star will be in action on both nights. Along with him, Steven will also make his much-anticipated in-ring debut.Darby Allin talked about the training of WWE legend Sting's sonThe Vigilante chose Darby Allin to train his son, Steven, as the two held the AEW World Tag Team Championship for a brief period. The two had teamed up during the last few years of Sting's career.Earlier this year, during an interview on Fightful's Down Under the Ring, The Relentless star provided an update about Steven. He stated that his prodigy has been working hard for his future.&quot;Steven, his son is actually training a lot. Time is of the essence with that one. You don't want to rush anybody because if you rush somebody in there, they're all, ‘Oh, that was a favor for Sting.’ We all want, when Steven steps foot in the ring for the first time, we all want to be like, ‘Okay, he worked for this. He deserves this,'&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see how the WWE Hall of Famer's son performs in his debut.