WWE Hall of Famer's wife's AEW in-ring debut announced

Tonight on AEW Rampage a WWE Hall of Famer's wife's in-ring debut was announced. The wrestling veteran is none other than Jeff Jarrett and his wife is Karen Jarrett.

During the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Karen attacked referee Aubrey Edwards with a guitar.

On the Dynamite prior to the pay-per-view, Edwards along with Mark Briscoe interrupted a backstage interview involving Jeff Jarrett and his wife. They challenged the Jarretts to a mixed-gender tag team match.

On Rampage earlier tonight, the WWE Hall of Famer showed up along with his wife and his faction to address the crowd. As Karen Jarrett began to speak she was once again interrupted by Briscoe and Edwards. The AEW Official mentioned that despite all her efforts she was unable to get the higher-ups to get the mixed-gender tag team match to take place.

The reason she provided was that Edwards was a referee and not an in-ring competitor. Sonjay Dutt then made an alternate proposal that the match could take place if there is a mixed-gender trios match and Jay Lethal joins the Jarretts.

Mark Briscoe accepted the challenge and revealed that the third member of his team will be his father.

Mark Briscoe also had a message for the WWE Hall of Famer and his faction following the show.

Are you looking forward to seeing Karen Jarrett's in-ring debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes