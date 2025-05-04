WWE Hall of Famer says he does not watch Dynamite, legend shuts down WCW/AEW comparison (Exclusive)

AEW continues to celebrate a major milestone as the seventh annual Double Or Nothing spectacular approaches. The comparison between WCW and AEW have picked up in recent weeks, fueling heated discussions among fans and analysts. A pair of Hall of Famers have just offered their exclusive, unique takes on the matter.

Ad

Tony Khan presented the 289th episode of Dynamite on April 16, billed as the Spring BreakThru special. This marked a major milestone for AEW as its flagship show has surpassed WCW Monday Nitro as the longest-running pro wrestling show on TBS/TNT. Nitro aired for 288 episodes over six seasons, while Dynamite is currently in its sixth season, with the 292nd episode airing in three days. Countless wrestling stars and fans have weighed in on the World Championship Wrestling vs. All Elite Wrestling debate, with Teddy Long and Bill Apter now joining the discussion.

Ad

Trending

SmackDown's most beloved General Manager isn't fazed by the Dynamite milestone at all. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long reiterated how he does not watch Dynamite, and said the achievement does not make a difference. The 2017 WWE Hall of Famer shared his opinion when co-host Mac Davis asked if AEW airing more Dynamite episodes than WCW Nitro even matters, and if it's a big deal.

"Well, like I said... AEW Dynamite, whatever it is, I don't watch it, so I can't hardly speak on it, but I don't think that has anything to do with anything. I don't think it makes a difference at all," Teddy Long said. [From 3:35 to 3:52]

Ad

Bill Apter believes Khan's company and WCW are very different. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor was asked by co-host Mac Davis if you can compare the two promotions, and Apter began by stating how it depends on the era. The 2011 NWA Hall of Famer made the case for why he would not compare the two, and believes there is no resemblance there. Davis agreed.

"Well, it depends what era. If you watched WCW, it was its own product, with its own stamp on it. AEW is different... to me, it's more hardcore... it's more like an ECW type of audience at times, than WCW was. WCW was World Championship Wrestling, and they did a lot more wrestling on there. There are good wrestling matches on AEW, but again, there's a lot of hardcore stuff on that show. So, I wouldn't compare the two of them, they're two separate entities, and I don't see any resemblance between the two of them," Bill Apter said. [From 2:49 to 3:30]

Ad

Ad

WCW Nitro premiered September 4, 1995 at Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. The historic finale aired March 26, 2001, from Boardwalk Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, FL. Dynamite premiered October 2, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, and this week the show will air from Detroit's Masonic Temple.

AEW Dynamite lineup for this week

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite will air live from Masonic Temple in Detroit this week as build to Double Or Nothing continues. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Renee Paquette hosts sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli The Young Bucks and Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, and Mike Bailey

Expand Tweet

The company will run the same venue on Thursday night for Collision. The episode will air live on TBS instead of the usual Saturday timeslot. The change is due to TNT airing the NHL Playoffs on Saturday, May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More