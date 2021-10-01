WWE Hall of Famer set to make a big appearance prior to Jon Moxley's upcoming world title match

Game Changer Wrestling presents a huge GCW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club. On the same night, Mick Foley will also appear to present the world title ahead of the match.

Taking to Twitter, GCW announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing on the October 9 show at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Here's the announcement made by GCW on Twitter:

Jon Moxley won the GCW World Championship at GCW Art of War Games back on September 4. Moxley answered an open challenge from former champion Matt Cardona and showed up unannounced.

The former AEW World Champion hit The Death Rider on Cardona on a bundle of light bulbs and won the title. The latter's title reign ended after 43 days.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion won the GCW World Championship from Gage back at GCW Homecoming Part 1 on July 24. On that occasion, Cardona won a brutal deathmatch and finally got his hands on his first world title in pro wrestling.

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage is going to be one of the most brutal matches of 2021

After months of anticipation and build-up, Jon Moxley will be sharing the squared circle with Nick Gage. The duo previously had a face-off inside the GCW ring, but the match between them wasn't confirmed until Moxley won the World Championship.

Gage is known for his brutal death-match style of pro wrestling. Whereas Moxley, ahead of WWE, was known for his insane run in CZW. After WWE, he worked for NJPW and AEW and has already competed in some brutal matches for both companies.

To an extent, Jon Moxley's Lights Out and Barbed Wire matches against Kenny Omega in AEW can be regarded as two brutal showdowns. At the same time, his two Texas Death matches against Lance Archer can also be labeled as the same.

