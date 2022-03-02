"That's who Tony Khan is" - WWE Hall of Famer showers praise on AEW boss (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has garnered a lot of appreciation since founding his promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was the latest to shower praise on the lifelong wrestling fan-turned-promoter.

Anderson has been a part of AEW for a good while now. The former Horseman was Cody Rhodes' manager throughout the American Nightmare's time in the company. He also regularly accompanies members of the Nightmare Family to the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Arn Anderson had the following to say about Tony Khan:

"I sing Tony's praises all the time to anybody that will listen, and it's not just because he's my boss, it's because the kind of man he is, the kind of human he is and the kind of wrestling boss he is. You know if the fans haven't figured it out and I'm pretty sure they have by now, he listens. (...) When you have someone that understands wrestling fans like that and actually is concerned and more so wants to produce a product that they're gonna enjoy that they can call their own. That's who Tony Khan is." (2:06)

You can check out Arn's full interview below.

Arn Anderson is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Arn Anderson picked CM Punk's AEW debut as "Comeback of the Year"

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For Arn Anderson, the Second City Saint's return was the 'Comeback of the Year' over a number of options for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Arn had this to say about his choice for the award:

“No question, CM Punk. Chicago Illinois, if you were going to write a Hollywood script you couldn’t write it any better than that. That’s his hometown, you know he has always been a huge-huge-huge draw there and the mood was set. It was one of those moments that I was very-very honoured to have been in the building for and felt it firsthand.” Anderson said. (11:50)

CM Punk is set to take on MJF at AEW Revolution in a dog collar match. This will be the culmination of a feud many are calling the former WWE Champion's best since his return.

