"He's a bit of a b****" - WWE Hall of Famer slams controversial CM Punk segment on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has commented on the recent remarks made by CM Punk during his promo on AEW Dynamite.

In the segment, Punk called out former World Champion Hangman Page. The Second City Saint decided to give Page another shot at the AEW World Championship in Page's home state of West Virginia, and called him out during his promo. However, the callout went unanswered and Punk called Hangman a coward in the process before moving on to talking about Jon Moxley.

Many have commented on what CM Punk said and believed it was unnecessary. On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that if Hangman Page doesn't at least attempt to answer back, he will look weak.

“Putting Hangman [Page] back into this picture doesn’t really do anything for me, but I do agree with why go out of your way to bury him in his hometown? Why go from cowboy sh*t to coward sh*t? Now if Hangman doesn’t answer that coward sh*t line, now people have to look at him like he’s a bit of a b**ch. If I’m a Hangman fan I’m wondering ‘hey, where were you last night?’ And if you never answer this, and I think he will, because AEW is good at planting a seed here and not coming back to it for a while.” [15:04-15:40]

Ray would also talk about Page's reign as the AEW World Champion, and how it was good, but did get overshadowed by more things happening around him, including CM Punk.

“The Hangman Page experiment with putting the World Heavyweight Championship on him went good, it went good. It wasn’t off the charts, it wasn’t great, it wasn’t fantastic, it was good. So you put Hangman Page in a scenario in which he can only be good, and your World Heavyweight Champion got overshadowed by a returning superstar.” [14:18-14:50]

CM Punk will make his first defence of the AEW World Championship next week

After winning the belt at Double or Nothing, CM Punk went down with a foot injury. This led to Jon Moxley carrying the torch as the top guy in AEW. Now, the match to determine the undisputed champion will take place next week on Dynamite.

Punk and Moxley will unify their titles to determine the Undisputed AEW World Champion in a match that many thought would headline All Out on September 4th. However, given the animosity between the two men on the most recent episode of Dynamite, it's clear that neither man can wait that long.

